

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are searching for a suspect after a violent confrontation in a Toronto park was caught on camera.

Police said in a news release Friday that the incident happened around 1 p.m. on June 3, when a man approached a 61-year-old man in High Park and allegedly assaulted him.

Tom, who identified himself as the 61-year-old victim, told CTV Toronto Friday that he was attacked after he confronted a dog owner about an unleashed pet.

Tom said he was concerned about the dog running around because there were children nearby. He said he approached the dog owner and told him to put a leash on his dog. That’s when he was allegedly assaulted.

“He pounded me to the ground, kicked me in the face, broke my nose. I have stitches. I have multiple bruises, scrapes,” Tom told CTV Toronto. The alleged beating stopped when others in the park chased the suspect away, Tom said. He managed to capture the incident on his cellphone.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the alleged attacker, who is still at large.

The man is described as six-feet-tall with medium build and short curly black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black denim vest, and black jeans. He had a camouflage bandana around his neck and a green backpack.

Police said several witnesses have come forward and they are confident there will be an arrest since there are very clear images of the alleged attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).