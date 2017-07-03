

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Toronto have released surveillance camera footage of two suspects wanted in the theft of a service dog.

Ashley Victoria Martineau said she tied Princess, a Chihuahua, to a railing outside of a McDonald’s restaurant in the city’s west end early on Sunday morning, so she could go inside and get coffee. About 10 minutes later, she says she noticed Princess was missing but her pink leash was still tied to the railing.

Police later found the dog safe and sound.

“She has been with me for five years,” Martineau said Sunday, before she was reunited with Princess. “I love her so dearly.”

Martineau said Princess was a rescue who she registered as a therapy dog to help with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

Police released security camera footage on Monday that shows two suspects -- a man and a woman -- standing with bicycles.

Police say anyone with information should contact them at 416-808-1400, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.