

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dramatic video shows B.C. fire crews hoisting a helpless horse out of ditch after it fell off a bridge.

Firefighters were called to Langley, B.C. around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a large animal in need of rescue.

The horse named Ike had fallen off a narrow bridge into a deep ditch and was unable to get up.

Firefighters used special ropes and straps to help right the horse.

Ike is doing well and didn’t suffer any significant injuries.

The horse’s rider also managed to escape injury by dismounting the horse during the fall.

With files from CTV Vancouver