Veteran guilty of murder in death of Montreal makeup artist
Jean-Philippe Tremblay is shown in this file photo.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 11:28AM EDT
A former member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2009 death of a makeup artist Pina Rizzi.
A jury came down with the verdict for Jean-Philippe Tremblay in a Montreal courthouse on Friday.
Tremblay was on trial for the death of 47-year-old Rizzi, whose body was found burned and wrapped in a carpet in a shed behind an auto repair shop in August, 2009.
After the case remained unsolved for years, in 2013 Tremblay was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Rizzi’s death.
