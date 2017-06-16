

CTVNews.ca Staff





A former member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2009 death of a makeup artist Pina Rizzi.

A jury came down with the verdict for Jean-Philippe Tremblay in a Montreal courthouse on Friday.

Tremblay was on trial for the death of 47-year-old Rizzi, whose body was found burned and wrapped in a carpet in a shed behind an auto repair shop in August, 2009.

After the case remained unsolved for years, in 2013 Tremblay was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Rizzi’s death.