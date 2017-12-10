

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the attempted abduction of a nine-year-old boy in St. Marys, a town about a half-hour’s drive west of Toronto.

Police said the child was approached by a man in an SUV while walking alone around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. When the boy refused his offer of a ride home and started to walk away, the man left the vehicle and grabbed him by the shoulders, police said.

“The child was able to get away and return safely home,” Const. Laura Brown told CTV Kitchener on Sunday. “The driver is not known to the boy.”

The driver is described as an older white male with a deep voice and an average build, driving a dark-coloured SUV.

Brown said the attempted abduction of a child is rare in the area, but the incident is an important reminder for parents to talk to their children about what to do if they are approached by a stranger.

Brown recommends planning to know where children are, organizing safe walking routes, instructing them to walk with a buddy, and teaching them when and how to use 911. She said it is also important for children to do their best to get away and call for help if they find themselves in danger.

Heather Brown and her two young boys are from neighbouring Mitchell, Ont. She said she has talked to them about situations like this, but a refresher course will not hurt.

“We’ll be talking about that and doing some role play and things like that to protect them,” she said. “It’s very scary.”

