

CTVNews.ca Staff





Renowned Canadian celebrity photographer George Pimentel’s studio was destroyed Saturday morning after a car drove into the front of the building.

According to police, the vehicle hit a gas main and hydro pole before slamming through the front of the Toronto building.

“The building was originally my father’s building,” Pimentel told CTV Toronto over the phone. “When my parents immigrated to Canada he opened up that studio in 1975. It is our heritage.”

Pimentel, currently in Ottawa to photograph Sunday’s Juno Awards, said that he’s grateful none of his staff were inside the building at the time and that the car slammed into his building and not the busy bar next door.

Police say the car was spotted driving erratically around 2:15 a.m. before crashing into the front window of the studio. The driver then got out of the vehicle and attempted to run but was chased by witnesses. Police later arrested the driver close to the scene.

“The window front is everything for me. It is an opportunity for me to showcase my work through that window,” said Pimentel. “It’s kind of like a shrine to Hollywood.”

The driver is expected to face charges of dangerous driving, driving while prohibited and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

The damage to the studio is extensive but Pimentel said it is insured and he plans to rebuild.

“We can rebuild the studio and I can reprint the photos and I can make it look better than it ever was.”

Pimentel has photographed top celebrities such as Brad Pitt and Madonna and attends prominent film festivals and award shows around the world. One of his most recognized photographs is the “royal kiss” between Prince William and his wife Kate.

With files from CTV Toronto