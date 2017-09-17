

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia man is hoping to identify the two men who were caught on camera vandalizing his 1985 Trans Am, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Even though the whole incident was caught on camera, Ryan Kennedy told CTV Atlantic that if he can’t identify the individuals police told him they can do little to help.

The car, which was parked in the man’s driveway in Sydney, Cape Breton, was vandalized around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“When I approached the driveway I noticed the windshield was smashed out of my 85 Trans Am, then I looked again and noticed my passenger side front tire was slashed,” said Kennedy.

Security footage shows the vandals ripping off the side mirror, slashing the tires, leaving several scratches in the paint and finally throwing a large rock at his windshield before taking off.

“The windshield is about $500 professionally installed. The tires are $400 to $500 installed. The damages on the engine hood and passenger door, plus the rearview mirror...I’m looking at probably $2,000 or $3,000,” Kennedy told CTV Atlantic.

Kennedy says his car is insured, but wonders why the police can’t do more to help find the culprits.

“There are fingerprints all over the side of the vehicle and they have these things called the really expensive cops dogs. These people left on foot, they showed up on foot, why couldn't they've been tracked?” he said.

Kennedy is now appealing to the public and is offering a cash reward to anyone who might have information that leads to an arrest.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore