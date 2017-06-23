

CTVNews.ca Staff





City of Vancouver staff are preparing to present council with options to reduce the use of disposable coffee cups, plastic and paper shopping bags, foam food packaging and take-out containers.

The city has set a goal of producing "zero waste" by 2040. In 2016, council directed staff to consider options for reducing waste from such items -- including the possibility of banning them.

Staff said in a news release that they have found:

50 per cent of all items collected in public waste bins are disposable cups and take-out containers

2.6 million coffee cups are thrown in the trash in Vancouver each week.

2 million plastic shopping bags are thrown in the garbage each week

The city will be seeking input from businesses, institutions, and not-for-profits over the summer and the general public in September, according to the release.