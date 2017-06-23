Vancouver targets disposable cups, foam containers and bags
City of Vancouver staff are preparing to present council with options to reduce the use of disposable coffee cups, plastic and paper shopping bags, foam food packaging and take-out containers.
The city has set a goal of producing "zero waste" by 2040. In 2016, council directed staff to consider options for reducing waste from such items -- including the possibility of banning them.
Staff said in a news release that they have found:
- 50 per cent of all items collected in public waste bins are disposable cups and take-out containers
- 2.6 million coffee cups are thrown in the trash in Vancouver each week.
- 2 million plastic shopping bags are thrown in the garbage each week
The city will be seeking input from businesses, institutions, and not-for-profits over the summer and the general public in September, according to the release.
