

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Rescue crews are searching for a man in the mountains north of Vancouver after he went missing on Halloween.

Vancouver police say Carl Couture, 24, was last seen at his home in the city's West End on Tuesday morning.

North Shore Rescue says on Twitter they began searching for the man in the Hanes Valley by Grouse Mountain on Friday.

They describe him as a missing hiker, and say crews were back out searching on Saturday morning.

Police say Couture recently moved to Vancouver from Eastern Canada and has not shown up for work or contacted friends or family since Tuesday, which is out of character.

He's described as white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 165 pounds, with short blonde hair and brown eyes.