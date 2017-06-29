

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Prospective pet owners in Vancouver won’t be able to buy a cat, dog or rabbit at their local pet shop after the city passed a motion banning their sale in retail stores.

City Counc. Heather Deal proposed the bylaw after she learned that Vancouver pet shops are still permitted to sell the animals.

"It's not what people want in the City of Vancouver,” she told CTV Vancouver on Wednesday. “We've had over 1,200 emails from people telling us to please implement this ban.”

Following the lead of two other B.C. municipalities with similar policies, Richmond and New Westminster, Deal’s motion stipulates that dogs, cats and rabbits cannot be sold in retail outlets.

The proposal states that commercial breeding facilities might raise animals in “horrible conditions” that feature neglect, abuse and suffering.

“As a result of the inhumane conditions these animals are produced in, they often suffer from disease, and other physical, emotional and behaviour problems,” the motion reads.

To discourage the practice of breeding animals for retail purposes, the bylaw will only allow stores to showcase pets available for adoption through recognized animal rescue societies and shelters.

The councillor’s proposed bylaw was approved by city council unanimously on Wednesday.

Amy Morris, public policy and outreach manager at the BC SPCA, applauded the city for moving to protect animals.

“We are really excited about that, to see them joining the ranks of other responsible municipalities,” Morris said.

Kathy Powelson, the executive director of Paws for Hope Animal Foundation, a charity dedicated to the welfare of companion animals, also celebrated the city’s action.

"This is something we have been working on as an organization for five years," she said.

The new bylaw requires at least one pet shop, Granville Pet and Garden, to change their ways. It’s currently the only store in Vancouver that still sells dogs and cats. The animals aren’t on display in the front of the store and potential buyers are only able to view the selection of pets online.

Powelson said Granville Pet and Garden hides the pets they sell out of sight in the back of the store.

“They won't allow you in the back to see the animals,” Powelson said. “You have to ask to see a specific animal and they'll bring that animal out."

An employee at Granville Pet and Garden confirmed to CTV Vancouver that they sell pets at the store, but refused to allow camera crews into the back to see them because the owner was overseas.

Deal said the owner of Granville Pet and Garden will just have to adjust to the city’s new policies and stop selling the animals.

"Hopefully our staff can work with them on potentially having them move to a model where they have adoption animals available at the store. Many other stores do that," she said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson