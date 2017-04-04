

CTVNews.ca Staff





Vacation plans were cut short for some Air Transat customers who were stuck at a Calgary airport after their Mexico-bound flights were delayed by more than a day.

A group of passengers were supposed to leave from Calgary to Mexico on Sunday morning, but actually flew out Monday afternoon. Some of those left stranded booked flights on other airlines but the rest were forced to simply wait it out.

Passengers says they were told by the Montreal-based Air Transat that the flight crew required more rest but communication was thin throughout the whole ordeal.

Air Transat passenger Grant Zima was expecting to be basking under the Mexican sun by Monday, but was instead stuck in the Calgary airport, where he spent more than 30 hours waiting to fly out.

“You just can’t treat customers like this and no email from Air Transat,” Zima told CTV Calgary. “You just show up and they change this, they change that. So it’s just unacceptable.”

There were also passengers stranded abroad, waiting to come home to Canada. Jamie Hanlon, who was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta told CTV Calgary by phone that at least 30 people were stranded at the resort he was staying at. “We’re not being told anything,” he said.

This meant that some people were forced to miss work and the resort was running out of rooms on Monday.

“My daughter has exams she has to write this week,” Hanlon said. “There are teachers that are here who are expected to go back to the classroom today. So there’s quickly cascading problems from this end.”

Meanwhile, Zima was given a meal voucher and a hotel room for a few hours during the delay. But he said that it was not enough to make up for burning two vacation days in travel limbo.

In a statement to CTV Calgary, Air Transat said that there was a mechanical delay, and then as a result, they had to allow the air crew to rest for the required legal amount of time before they were able to fly again. But on that next flight, there was another mechanical delay.

In total 172 passengers were affected. Air Transat said they will be giving them each a $250 cash voucher to use as they see fit.

With a report by CTV Calgary’s Bill Macfarlane