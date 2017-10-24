

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





An upscale Toronto neighbourhood known for its multimillion-dollar mansions and sprawling lots has been the target of 160 break-ins this year, according to Toronto police.

Since January, police say millions of dollars’ worth of valuables have been stolen from homes in the Bridle Path area, which is bordered by Highway 401, Leslie Street, Lawrence Avenue and Bayview Avenue.

The wealthy residential neighbourhood is famous for its large estates and celebrity homeowners, including Gordon Lightfoot. Toronto superstar Drake is also in the midst of building a mansion next door to Lightfoot.

Many of the break-and-enters have been through second-storey doors or windows, Det. Const. Janna Senyk told CTV Toronto on Monday. She said homeowners are less likely to have alarms installed on their second floors, which makes them more vulnerable to intruders.

“A lot of residents tend to leave their second-storey windows open thinking they’re safe and secure,” Senyk said.

On Sunday, thieves managed to gain entry to one gated home in the Bridle Path by using a ladder to climb up to the second floor, police said. In that case, the intruders escaped with about $100,000 worth of belongings.

A week earlier, two suspects were caught on another home’s security cameras using backyard patio furniture to climb onto a second-floor balcony before entering the residence and stealing about $50,000 worth of valuables.

Aaron Chuang told CTV Toronto that his home was robbed in April. His son discovered the theft when he went into the kitchen and saw a broken glass window.

“We’ve thought of maybe hiring a security company to come around to patrol the area but it might become a bit too costly so we’re not sure what to do,” Chuang said.

In the meantime, he said his family has added more cameras and is more careful about turning on their security alarms before they leave.

Another homeowner in the area, Paul Lai, said his house has been broken into twice in the last five years, including one break-in just two months ago.

“You get more and more paranoid,” Lai said.

Police have not released suspect details in connection with any of the robberies. They’re reminding homeowners to keep their doors and windows locked, particularly on higher floors.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Tracy Tong