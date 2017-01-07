

The Canadian Press





BOWMANVILLE, Ont. -- A portion of the westbound lanes on Highway 401 was closed for upwards of three hours Saturday.

The 10 kilometre stretch in Bowmanville, Ont., was closed after multiple vehicles were involved in a collision late in the morning.

Provincial police say the crash also affected Highway 115, which had its southbound lanes closed past the Highway 2 exit.

Several local media reports quoted provincial police as saying as many as 100 vehicles were involved in a number of separate collisions, but there was no immediate confirmation from police Saturday.