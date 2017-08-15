Under investigation: Complaint about off-duty Manitoba Mounties drinking and driving
RCMP officers march in this 2012 file photo. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 15, 2017 12:54PM EDT
WINNIPEG - The body that investigates serious matters involving police officers in Manitoba is looking into a complaint about off-duty Mounties drinking and driving.
The Independent Investigation Unit says it's reviewing the circumstances that led to the complaint.
The RCMP say there was a party held on June 29 at an off-duty officer's home and several officers attended.
It's alleged that sometime during the night, two off-duty members who had been drinking took their personal vehicles for a drive.
The allegation was reported to RCMP on July 6 and an investigation began.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Under investigation: Complaint about off-duty Manitoba Mounties drinking and driving
- 8,450 square kilometres burned as B.C. nears worst wildfire season
- Advocate calls for greater transparency after five child deaths in New Brunswick
- Boy thwarts alleged abduction of five-year-old sister: Edmonton police
- Toronto woman charged with terror-related offences refuses to appear in court