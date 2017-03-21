

CTVNews.ca Staff





Niagara, Ont. police say they are investigating an unconfirmed sighting of a murder suspect who is the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Police issued the nationwide warrant for 43-year-old Justin Kuijer after receiving judicial authorization on Monday afternoon.

A resident of St. Catharines, Ont., Kuijer is wanted on charges of second-degree murder in the death of his seven-year-old stepson, Nathan Dumas, and attempted murder in connection with an attack on a bank employee.

Late Monday night, Niagara Regional police released a statement saying investigators were “working with local police” following an unconfirmed sighting of Kuijer in Port Severn, Ont. Port Severn is located approximately 251 kilometres north of St. Catharines.

“We are asking the public to be vigilant and report information or possible sightings,” Niagara police said. “We reiterate that Justin Kuijer is considered armed and dangerous.”

The police manhunt for Kuifer began on Friday, when a man entered a Royal Bank of Canada in St. Catharines and stabbed a female employee. The woman was rushed to hospital, where she is believed to be in stable condition. As police responded to the stabbing, officers were also called to a home in the city, for a seven-year-old boy who was in medical distress.

On Monday afternoon, Niagara Regional Police confirmed that they had received judicial authorization for a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Kuijer.

Police say Kuijer is the stepfather of the young boy and had a professional relationship with the bank employee who was stabbed.

Ontario Provincial Police and Canada Border Service Agency have been notified because the suspect is believed to have access to a vehicle, and may have crossed into the United States.

Police have said Kuijer was last seen wearing an orange hoodie under a brown leather coat, dark pants, a black toque, and boots. He was driving a dark grey Pontiac Montana van with a floral decal on the rear window. The decal references the name Ashley Simpson and “Missing Women of Canada," but it is not related to the case.

The suspect van's licence number was BYTE392.