

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. customs officials have released a photo of the “mock IED,” or improvised explosive device, they say was recently seized from a passenger’s suitcase at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted a photo on Monday, of a device that appears to consist of batteries, circuitry, wiring, and a digital clockface.

The CBP’s caption read: “#Catchoftheday! Great work by Toronto #Preclearance!”

Officials say the device was found inside the suitcase of an American man, Joseph Galaska, who was trying to board a flight from Toronto to Chicago on April 6.

The explosive disposal unit of the Peel Regional Police was called in to examine the device and determined it was not an explosive.

Nevertheless, the discovery saw U.S. Customs officials launch an investigation at the time, in which they inspected the aircraft and re-screened all travelers and baggage.

The incident delayed the flight for four hours and caused many passengers to miss their connections.

Galaska was arrested at the airport and charged with one count of mischief. He has since been released on bail and has returned to his home in Milwaukee.

Galaska’s wife later told a Milwaukee TV station that the incident was a misunderstanding and that the device was a homemade alarm clock, not a fake bomb.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.