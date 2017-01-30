

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





The U.S. Consulate General in Toronto has suspended services to the public in anticipation of a large protest over U.S. President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations entering the United States.

Toronto police erected barriers around the consulate early Monday for a rally expected to begin at 8 a.m. ET. More than 3,000 people have said they plan to join the protest on the event’s Facebook page.

— Colin D'Mello CTV (@ColinDMello) January 30, 2017

“For all those who believe in a compassionate world, the time to act is now,” said the organizers in a social media post. “Refugees, many of them children, are trapped in airports and being turned back to a dangerous home because of their religion, their language, their skin colour.”

Trump’s executive order banning travel from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days and suspending refugee admissions for 120 days has been met with protests, widespread confusion, and international condemnation since it was announced on Friday.

The move designed to stop “radical Islamic terrorists” from entering the U.S. has seen travellers detained at airports as officials grapple with legal challenges to the policy issued by several federal judges.

In a news release issued Sunday, consulate staff said there will be limited operations at the building.

“There will be no visa or American citizen services operations at the Consulate. The Consulate will attempt to contact all persons who have previously scheduled consular appointments to reschedule the appointment for another date,” the statement read.

The demonstration is expected to last until 2 p.m., but could carry on longer “depending on crowd-size, weather, mood, police response, energy, etc.”

Protests in opposition to the shift in U.S. national security policy erupted across the U.S. over the weekend. A demonstration is also planned for Ottawa starting at noon on Monday.

A statement from the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Canada issued Sunday advises individuals “exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.”

“Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence,” the statement warns. “RCMP and local police will provide uniformed police to monitor the event.”