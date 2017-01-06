U.S.-Canada border crossing closed south of Montreal following threat
Quebec provincial police say a major Canada-U.S. border crossing has been closed after a threat.
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 11:22AM EST
Sgt. Ingrid Asselin says police received word this morning that a menacing phone call had targeted the busy crossing at St-Bernard-de-Lacolle.
The buildings were emptied as a precaution and the border is closed as provincial police, the RCMP and firefighters search the area.
Asselin says traffic is being diverted on both sides of the border to adjacent crossings.
Canada Border Services Agency says on its website the crossing, about 60 kilometres south of Montreal, is the second busiest non-bridged United States--Canada land border crossing.
