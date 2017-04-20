U.S. border patrol arrests two Canadians in human smuggling investigation
Canadian border guards are silhouetted as they replace each other at an inspection booth at the Douglas border crossing on the Canada-USA border in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 20, 2009. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 12:04PM EDT
REGINA - Authorities in the United States say two Canadian citizens and one person from Nigeria have been apprehended as part of an investigation into human smuggling.
The United States Border Patrol says agents picked up the three people last Friday between the North Portal and Northgate crossings, the legal entry points into Saskatchewan from North Dakota.
It was not immediately clear whether the people are still in custody or if charges have been laid.
The investigation has already led to the arrest and two charges against a Saskatchewan woman.
RCMP say the woman was stopped last Friday on the Canadian side of the border, near the same crossing points in Saskatchewan, and nine people from West Africa were in her vehicle.
Mounties would not confirm the ages, gender or nationalities of the people from West Africa, but say they have all made refugee claims.
