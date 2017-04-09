

CTVNews.ca Staff





A five-year-old boy is in critical condition after he and a two-year-old girl fell out of an upstairs window at a home in Calgary.

Both children fell approximately eight metres from a third-storey window onto concrete below, police said. Paramedics say the children were rushed to hospital, with the boy in serious and potentially life-threatening condition. The girl was deemed to be in stable condition.

Paramedics say head injuries were a primary concern after the incident, which happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday.

"The ground had concrete on it so it was a very hard landing for them," Staff Sgt. Jeff Bell, of Calgary police, told CTV Calgary.

With the weather growing more comfortable, police are cautioning parents to be wary of leaving windows open around small children.

With files from CTV Calgary