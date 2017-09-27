

The Canadian Press





YARMOUTH, N.S. -- Two Nova Scotia men are facing charges of threatening Indigenous fishermen harvesting lobster off the southwestern tip of the province.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says they became aware of the alleged threats about a month ago, around the same time tensions were mounting over the Indigenous ceremonial and food fisheries.

She says a 36-year-old man from Clyde River is facing two counts of uttering threats online, while police continue to search for another man who is facing the same charges.

Clarke wouldn't provide details on the nature of the threats, but said at least one appeared on Facebook and involved a threat to personal safety or property.

Non-Indigenous fishermen have staged several protests outside Fisheries offices in recent weeks over claims that aboriginal fishermen are taking unfair advantage of their right to continue fishing outside of the regular commercial season, which ended May 31.

They say they support the food, social and ceremonial fisheries, but insist the activity is spawning a rapidly growing black market.