The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 4:04PM EDT
SIOUX LOOKOUT, Ont. -- The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating after two male moose were killed in northwestern Ontario over the last month, their noses and tongues removed but the rest of their carcasses left to rot.
The ministry says the animals were shot with guns.
A ministry spokeswoman says it violates regulations to leave the rest of the moose meat to spoil.
The ministry says the first moose was discovered on Sept. 28, northeast of Ear Falls, Ont., with its nose, tongue and bell -- the flap of skin that hangs below the neck -- removed.
The second moose, found near Sioux Lookout, Ont., only had its nose and tongue removed, and the rest of its body was covered in brush in what the ministry says was an attempt to hide it.
Officials didn't say whether they believe the incidents are linked or what could be the motive.
Moose snouts and tongues are sometimes used for food.
