Two men dead after shooting near Montreal
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 10:13AM EDT
BROSSARD, Que. - The bodies of two men believed to have been shot were discovered Monday night in Brossard, on Montreal's south shore.
Police say the bodies were spotted by a pedestrian shortly before 11 p.m.
Both men, one of whom was in his 20s, were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Police had not made any arrests as of early today.
