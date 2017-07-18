

The Canadian Press





BROSSARD, Que. -- Police near Montreal will search a sprawling green space Tuesday after the discovery of two people believed to have been shot near the front gates of a municipal park.

A passerby called 911 after seeing the bodies of two men shortly before 11 p.m. Monday in a rural part of Brossard, on Montreal's south shore.

The victims, 21 and 23, were pronounced dead in hospital.

"Both bodies seemed to present wounds that are consistent with gun wounds," said Longueuil police Const. Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

The bodies were found near a vehicle that belonged to one of the victims.

He said a team of 15 officers will search for clues in the wooded area, which includes hiking trails.

"It's a municipal park, in a wooded area and there are very, very few houses around," he said.

Police have not made any arrests.