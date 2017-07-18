Two men dead after double slaying near Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 10:13AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 18, 2017 12:39PM EDT
BROSSARD, Que. -- Police near Montreal will search a sprawling green space Tuesday after the discovery of two people believed to have been shot near the front gates of a municipal park.
A passerby called 911 after seeing the bodies of two men shortly before 11 p.m. Monday in a rural part of Brossard, on Montreal's south shore.
The victims, 21 and 23, were pronounced dead in hospital.
"Both bodies seemed to present wounds that are consistent with gun wounds," said Longueuil police Const. Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.
The bodies were found near a vehicle that belonged to one of the victims.
He said a team of 15 officers will search for clues in the wooded area, which includes hiking trails.
"It's a municipal park, in a wooded area and there are very, very few houses around," he said.
Police have not made any arrests.
