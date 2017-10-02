Two men charged after Toronto police seize nearly a million contraband cigarettes
Contraband cigarettes
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 2:34PM EDT
Toronto police say two men are facing charges after more than 900,000 contraband cigarettes were seized in a raid.
Police say the Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team executed two search warrants on Thursday, including one at a storage unit in Markham, Ont.
Officers say they seized 907,000 unstamped cigarettes.
Two men were charged with trafficking in tobacco.
They are scheduled to appear in court next month.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Actions of three ex-railway employees caused Lac-Megantic disaster: Crown
- Controversial Trump education secretary Betsy DeVos to visit Ontario
- Two men charged after Toronto police seize nearly a million contraband cigarettes
- First Nations open court challenge against Trans Mountain pipeline
- Police seek information after 100,000 oysters stolen from P.E.I. waters