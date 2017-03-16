Two hurt in shooting at Burlington, Ont., chiropractic clinic
Police responding to an "active scene" at a plaza in Burlington on March 16, 2017. (David Ritchie/CTV Toronto)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 3:35PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Ont. - Police are investigating a double shooting at a clinic in Burlington, Ont.
Halton regional police say officers were called to the Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic just after noon and found two people injured.
They say the two were taken to hospital and their conditions are presently unknown.
Police say no suspects are sought and there is no concern for public safety.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Bus rollover closes lanes of westbound 401 in Toronto
- Two hurt in shooting at Burlington, Ont., chiropractic clinic
- Woman stole car on Parliament Hill after attempting to enter Centre Block: police
- Newfoundland and Labrador faces $1.6B deficit as budget set for April 6
- Wife of Winnipeg man who died in custody hopes inquest gives 'answers we need'