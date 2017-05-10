Two found dead from missing Burnaby, B.C., family
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 6:13AM EDT
BURNABY, B.C. -- Police say two members of a Burnaby, B.C., family reported missing Sunday have been found dead.
RCMP said 38-year-old Ming Dong Xu, his wife, 36-year-old Yu Ling Zhang and their four-year-old son Garrick left their home Sunday afternoon and did not return as expected.
They were last seen in a silver 2006 Honda Accord.
Police say a submerged vehicle was found in the Fraser River near Mitchell Island in Richmond, B.C., and pulled from the water.
They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was found dead near the vehicle.
A third family member is still missing, and police say foul play is not suspected but the investigation is ongoing.
