BURNABY, B.C. -- Police say two members of a Burnaby, B.C., family reported missing Sunday have been found dead.

RCMP said 38-year-old Ming Dong Xu, his wife, 36-year-old Yu Ling Zhang and their four-year-old son Garrick left their home Sunday afternoon and did not return as expected.

They were last seen in a silver 2006 Honda Accord.

Police say a submerged vehicle was found in the Fraser River near Mitchell Island in Richmond, B.C., and pulled from the water.

They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was found dead near the vehicle.

A third family member is still missing, and police say foul play is not suspected but the investigation is ongoing.