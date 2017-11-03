

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Two truck drivers have died in a collision in northwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 17 about 40 kilometres west of Shabaqua, Ont., on Wednesday.

The drivers -- both 33 years old -- have been identified as Sukhvir Sidhu of Steinback, Man., and Amrit Sekhon of Calgary.

Police say a passenger in one of the tractor-trailers is in hospital in stable condition.

The highway was closed for nine hours while police investigated.