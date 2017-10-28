Two dead, four others injured after collision near Montreal
At least two people are dead and four others injured after a high-speed car crash in Kahnawake.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 10:18AM EDT
KAHNAWAKE, Que. - Officials say at least two people are dead and four others are injured after an accident early Saturday morning in Kahnawake, near Montreal.
The Kahnawake Peacekeepers say the incident happened at about 3 a.m. in a residential area.
They say a vehicle travelling at a high speed swerved, hit a parked vehicle and caught fire.
The Peacekeepers, the local police force, have asked for assistance from the provincial police.
