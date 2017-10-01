

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two people are dead after a shooting near a Toronto nightclub early Sunday morning.

Police reported gunfire around 3 a.m. in the parking lot outside of Rebel, a popular waterfront venue. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another died in hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The Toronto police homicide unit has taped off the area of Polson and Cherry streets to investigate the double shooting.

No suspects have been identified. Police are appealing to the public for witnesses.