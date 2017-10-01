Two dead after shooting in Toronto nightclub parking lot
Toronto police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place outside of Rebel nightclub.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 9:48AM EDT
Two people are dead after a shooting near a Toronto nightclub early Sunday morning.
Police reported gunfire around 3 a.m. in the parking lot outside of Rebel, a popular waterfront venue. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another died in hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
The Toronto police homicide unit has taped off the area of Polson and Cherry streets to investigate the double shooting.
No suspects have been identified. Police are appealing to the public for witnesses.
