Two children, one adult die in head-on collision
Officials investigate the scene of a serious fatal collision on Winston Churchill Boulevard near the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga on Monday June 26, 2017.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 8:23AM EDT
Three people, including two children, have been killed in a head-on collision in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel Regional Police say the crash occurred Sunday night, shortly after 11 p.m.
Police tell CP24 that a 40-year-old male driving a Mazda 6 lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. His car swerved into the oncoming lane, colliding almost head-on with a Mercedes van with four children inside.
The driver in the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two children in the van, aged four and 12, succumbed to their injuries while en route to hospital. The two other children in the van were taken to a local trauma centre. One is in critical condition while the other is stable.
The driver of the van sustained only minor injuries. Police have not released information on the driver’s age or gender.
The crash occurred near a popular movie theatre and restaurant complex. Police are hopeful that other drivers in the area who witnessed the collision will contact police or CrimeStoppers.
