Two charged after dog dragged by car for nearly a kilometre in Welland, Ont.
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 11:51PM EST
WELLAND, Ont. - Two suspects have been charged after police say a dog was dragged by a car for nearly a kilometre in Welland, Ont.
Niagara Regional Police say they received calls last Thursday and later confirmed that a small dachshund-beagle mix had been dragged about 800 metres before the car struck another vehicle.
Police say the dog suffered what they described as "traumatic injuries," but was rushed to a nearby veterinarian and was expected to recover.
Investigators say the dog's leash had been attached to the passenger side door, and that it broke just before the car collided with another vehicle.
Several witnesses apparently tried to alert the occupants of the car to what was happening, but to no avail.
Police say Cassandra McKay, 42, and Gary Dewilde, 47, both of Fort Erie, Ont. are each charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a dog and causing injury by wilful neglect to a dog. The two are due in court March, 29 to face the allegations.
