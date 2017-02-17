Two arrested in multi-million-dollar money-laundering investigation
Sukanya Panchalingam, 30, and Balasubramaniam Shanjeefkaran, 35, are shown in this police handout.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 10:21AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2017 11:19AM EST
A man and a woman have been charged with fraud, laundering and counterfeiting-related charges following a months-long money-laundering investigation by Toronto police.
At a news conference at Toronto police headquarters Friday, police said the investigation, which began last June, revealed an “elaborate scheme,” that involved more than $8 million worth of fraudulent cheques and stolen merchandise. Some of the fraudulent property was on display at the news conference.
Balasubramaniam Shanjeefkaran, 35, and Sukanya Panchalingam, 30, both of Ajax, are facing charges such as fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, and laundering proceeds obtained by crime.
Toronto police are asking for assistance from the public as they believe there are more victims.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
