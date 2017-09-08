TSB says Beaver planes should have stall-warning system
Wreckage of an Air Saguenay plane involved in an aircraft accident in the Tadoussac region in Quebec is shown in this 2015 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is recommending all Beaver-type planes be equipped with a stall-warning system. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada)
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL -- The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is recommending all Beaver-type planes be equipped with a stall-warning system.
The agency made the announcement Thursday as it released its report into a fatal crash involving a Beaver floatplane that struck ground near Tadoussac, Que., in 2015. As the pilot tried to manoeuvre the plane closer to the ground, it stalled in a steep turn and crashed, killing all six people on board.
The TSB said the experienced pilot didn't realize a stall was imminent when he was making the turn and the aircraft had no stall-warning system.
It is recommending Transport Canada require all commercially operated de Havilland DHC-2 float planes, known as Beaver aircraft, be equipped with such a system.
The TSB said there are currently 382 DHC-2s registered in Canada, 223 of which are used commercially.