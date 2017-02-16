

The Canadian Press





SUDBURY, Ont. -- The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is calling for a re-evaluation of speed limits for trains carrying oil across the country.

The recommendation comes after its investigation into a 2015 freight train derailment in northern Ontario that caused 1.7 million litres of oil to spill into the local ecosystem and started a fire that burned for days.

The TSB says the incident near Gogama, Ont., was caused when joint bars in the railway track failed, in part due to the speed at which the train was travelling.

It says the CN Rail freight train was three kilometres below the maximum speed limit in place at the time, but says Transport Canada should look into making sure those limits are lower in the future.

Transport Canada currently allows freight trains to travel at a maximum speed of 80 kilometres an hour everywhere and reduce speed to 64 kilometres per hour when carrying potentially dangerous goods through densely populated areas.

The TSB also says defects in the tracks where the derailment occurred went undetected due to insufficient training and support for an assistant track supervisor.

No one was injured in the incident in which 29 cars carrying crude derailed.