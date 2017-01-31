

A Twitter account that compiles regretful tweets of Americans who voted for U.S. President Donald Trump has surged in popularity thanks to the wit of its unlikely creator: a Nova Scotia university student.

Erica Baguma, a student at the University of King’s College in Halifax, created @Trump_Regrets after the president announced that he wouldn’t reopen an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server – a scandal that became a source of mistrust among many voters and swayed some to vote for Trump.

“I figured if so many people voted for him for this one reason, there’s probably a lot of other single issue voters. So I decided to start keeping track,” Baguma told CTV Atlantic.

Through clever retweets, cheeky memes and plenty of caps-lock rage, the account has garnered more than 143,000 followers. High-profile endorsements from TV producer Dan Harmon and billionaire investor Chris Sacca and follows from Rosie O’Donnell and Mark Cuban have helped stoke the following, too.

Baguma is humble about the account’s popularity and says she only spends about 15 minutes each day looking for vitriolic tweets to profile.

“Obviously it’s not me, I’m not doing anything. I’m just retweeting people. But it’s fun to interact with these people,” she said.

@realdonaldtrump I voted for you expecting someone to shake up DC but was wrong. I regret voting for you. Your muslim ban is despicable! — Linda Williams (@lindawill74) January 31, 2017

After realizing I supported and voted for @realDonaldTrump I am never drinking again. Worst drunk decision I ever made. #ImpeachTrump — Lisa O'Malley (@SwordfishParm) January 29, 2017

I'm a Trump supporter & I really hate this #MuslimBan can we please walk this back @realDonaldTrump it does not feel right. — KEEM �� (@KEEMSTAR) January 30, 2017

@realDonaldTrump you know you stack your cabinet with everyone rich not a common man among you're an embarrassment I want my vote back — Roman Pscheidt (@PscheidtRoman) January 30, 2017

@realDonaldTrump God, I wish I never voted for you. You are a liar. You are ruining the country and the lives of good people. Sad. — The Worst (@DerrylBenson) January 27, 2017

A Canadian social media analyst says he wouldn’t be surprised if Trump Regrets hits one million followers.

“It shows the power of social media and how quick something that resonates with people can really take off and get a life of its own,” said Ross Simmonds.

As Trump faces backlash over a series of recent decisions, including a ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, Baguma says her work is cut out for her.

“I figure I’ll just keep going as long as the regrets keep coming,” she said.

