

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following an attack on a mosque that killed six worshippers and left five critically injured.

A spokesperson for Trudeau says Trump “offered to provide any assistance as needed.” The U.S. embassy in Ottawa echoed the message, saying “the United States is determined to fight terrorism and stands ready to assist the Canadian government.”

Trudeau will travel to Quebec City on Monday. He called the shootings a “cowardly attack” in a social media post hours after the incident, adding that his thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“It was with tremendous shock, sadness and anger that I heard of this evening’s tragic and fatal shooting at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec located in the Ste-Foy neighbourhood of the city of Québec. We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge,” he said in a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Shots rang out during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say the victims were all men between the ages of 39 and 60.

“It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear,” said Trudeau.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said Quebec “categorically rejects this barbaric violence,” adding that Quebecers are “even more united today.”

“We know that this horror has been based on intolerance and hatred towards one specific community. It is too early to say exactly what kind of horrible message these people want to send,” he said in a press conference on Monday.

“Quebec is a good, generally loving society. But we have these devils in our society as well, like other societies have. We have to recognize that and fight them.”

Interim opposition leader Rona Ambrose accepted an invitation from Trudeau join him in Quebec City. Conservative MPs and senators recently wrapped up a two-day strategy session in the provincial capital before returning to Ottawa for Parliament to resume.

“Shocking news. We just returned from Quebec City. Praying for the victims of this unspeakable crime. Those responsible must face justice,” said Ambrose in a tweet.

NDP leader Thomas Mulcair called the shootings “an act of hatred.”

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and British Columbia Premier Christy Clark also condemned the incident.

Angela Merkel's spokesperson Steffen Seibert said the German Chancellor was shocked by the shooting, calling the incident “despicable.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called upon New Yorkers to pray for Quebec City.

