ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A lawyer for former residential school students excluded from a national apology in 2008 says Justin Trudeau will be in Labrador on Nov. 24 to apologize.

Steven Cooper says the Prime Minister's Office has confirmed he'll be in Goose Bay for an event that's expected to include about 300 people.

About 1,000 class-action members accepted a $50-million package from the federal government to settle claims of abuse and cultural losses.

A spokesman for Trudeau could not be immediately reached.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper excluded the province's former residential schools from an apology and compensation package, saying they were different.

But lawyers for students of four schools in Labrador and one in Newfoundland argued Ottawa owed the same duty of care to them after the province joined Confederation in 1949.