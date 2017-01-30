

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke directly to Canada’s Muslim community following Sunday’s shooting inside a Quebec City mosque that killed six worshippers and left five critically injured. The solemn address to the House of Commons offered condolences and promised that such acts of violence have no place in Canadian society.

Trudeau’s heartfelt tribute also touched on Canada’s reputation for diversity, generosity and compassion, and thanked political and religious leaders who have offered condolences.

“These people were targeted simply because they were practicing their religion. This is a terrorist attack. It is an attack on the deepest values of Canadians, openness, diversity, and freedom of religion,” said Trudeau.

“To the people who were injured, to the people of Quebec City, and all Canadians, I say rest assured that we will get to the bottom of matters. An act of violence of this nature has no place in Canadian society.”

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose and NDP Leader Tom Mulcair added their condolences to the victims and their families, and thanked first responders and community leaders.

Shots rang out during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say the victims were all men between the ages of 39 and 60.

Trudeau will travel to Quebec City on Monday. He called the shootings a “cowardly attack” in a social media post hours after the incident.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to Trudeau by phone on Monday. A spokesperson for the prime minister says Trump “offered to provide any assistance as needed.”

The U.S. embassy in Ottawa echoed the message, saying “the United States is determined to fight terrorism and stands ready to assist the Canadian government.”

“It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear,” said Trudeau in a previous statement.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said Quebec “categorically rejects this barbaric violence,” adding that Quebecers are “even more united today.”

“We know that this horror has been based on intolerance and hatred towards one specific community. It is too early to say exactly what kind of horrible message these people want to send,” he said in a press conference on Monday.

“Quebec is a good, generally loving society. But we have these devils in our society as well, like other societies have. We have to recognize that and fight them.”

Le #Québec rejette catégoriquement cette violence barbare. Toute notre solidarité aux proches des victimes, des blessés et à leur famille. — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017

Ambrose accepted an invitation from Trudeau to join him in Quebec City. Conservative MPs and senators recently wrapped up a two-day strategy session in the provincial capital before returning to Ottawa for Parliament to resume.

“Shocking news. We just returned from Quebec City. Praying for the victims of this unspeakable crime. Those responsible must face justice,” said Ambrose in a tweet.

Shocking news. We just returned from Quebec City. Praying for the victims of this unspeakable crime. Those responsible must face justice. https://t.co/KeEAs2o1IZ — Rona Ambrose (@RonaAmbrose) January 30, 2017

Thomas Mulcair called the shootings “an act of hatred.”

Horrified at the news of a shooting in a mosque tonight in Québec City. We stand with our Muslim neighbours against this act of hatred. — Tom Mulcair (@ThomasMulcair) January 30, 2017

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and British Columbia Premier Christy Clark also condemned the incident.

Our hearts are heavy with the news out of Quebec City tonight. No one should ever fear worshiping their God in Canada. — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) January 30, 2017

Angela Merkel's spokesperson Steffen Seibert said the German Chancellor was shocked by the shooting, calling the incident “despicable.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called upon New Yorkers to pray for Quebec City.

Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 30, 2017

With files from The Canadian Press