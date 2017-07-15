Trudeau meets baby Justin-Trudeau ahead of Calgary Stampede
Justin Trudeau holds Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal as he speaks to Afraa and Moe Bilal in Calgary on July 15, 2017. (Adam Scotti/Twitter)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 3:19PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 15, 2017 3:34PM EDT
Ahead of his visit to the Calgary Stampede, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met his name sake, two-month-old Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal on Saturday.
Trudeau cradled Bilal in his arms as he spoke to his parents, Afraa and Moe Bilal, Syrian refugees living in Calgary. The moment was captured by Trudeau’s official photographer, Adam Scotti.
Bilal was born on May 4, 2017 to much fanfare when his parents announced his name would reflect their new prime minister.
The family also posed for a picture with Alberta Liberal Party leader David Khan.
The Bilial family was part of some 33,000 refugees who fled Syria and were resettled in Canada. The family arrived in Calgary in February of 2016.
#ablib Leader @Dave_Khan with a family of Syrian Refugees #waitingforTrudeau #thankful #Canada #abpoli #CdnPoli #Stampede2017 pic.twitter.com/facFZR7eJA— Gwyneth Midgley (@GwynethMidgley) July 15, 2017
