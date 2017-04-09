

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press





LILLE, France - Millions of Canadians will pause and bow their heads today as they mark the 100th anniversary of one of the most transformative events in their country's history -- the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

As many as 25,000 Canadians will join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries in the shadows of the magnificent Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France to reflect and remember.

Many more are expected to watch and listen to broadcasts of the ceremony, or attend local commemorative events.

Trudeau was set to start the day by meeting with French President Francois Hollande and participating in a poppy ceremony in the nearby city of the Arras.

He will then visit a number of other sites, crisscrossing paths with Gov.-Gen. David Johnston, who is with Princes Charles and his sons William and Harry, before they all gather at Vimy Ridge.

The commemorative ceremony at Vimy is being billed as a chance to mark what has come to be regarded as a seminal moment in Canada's history.