

The Canadian Press





SHERBROOKE, Que. -- The criminal trial is underway for three former railway employees charged in connection with the fatal 2013 train derailment in Lac-Megantic, Que.

Each is accused of one count of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people and all three men pleaded not guilty today before Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas.

The 14-member jury will begin hearing evidence against former train driver Thomas Harding, traffic controller Richard Labrie and manager of train operations Jean Demaitre.

Dumas began the trial by reading instructions to jurors, which will be followed by the Crown's opening statement.

A total of 47 people died and part of the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic was destroyed when oil-laden train cars derailed and caught fire.

The Crown has signalled it will call 24 civilian and 11 police witnesses, and one expert witness in a trial that is expected to last until December.

The trial is being held in Sherbrooke, Que,. 150 kilometres east of Montreal.