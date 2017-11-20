Trial to begin for N.S. man charged in death of off-duty police officer
Christopher Garnier, left, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Catherine Campbell, right.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 7:11AM EST
HALIFAX - The trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer is set to begin today in Halifax.
Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Const. Catherine Campbell.
He's also charged with interfering with a dead body.
Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald bridge in September 2015.
Garnier was released on bail last December, but was placed under several conditions.
The trial is set to run through Dec. 12.
