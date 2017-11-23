Trial sees photos of suspected blood where off-duty cop was allegedly killed
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 12:08PM EST
HALIFAX - A detective has told a Halifax murder trial that he saw what he suspected to be blood droplets in the apartment where Christopher Garnier allegedly punched and strangled an off-duty police constable.
Scroll down or click here to replay the live blog from the reporter in the courtroom.
Halifax Regional Police Det. Const. Marshall Hewitt testified today that he photographed apparent blood droplets on surfaces including the floor, wall and baseboard of the McCully Street apartment.
The Crown alleges Garnier killed Const. Catherine Campbell -- a 36-year-old Truro officer -- in the apartment before disposing of her body using a green compost bin in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.
The 29-year-old Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.
The Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury was shown more than 150 photographs of various angles of the flat, where the jury has heard Garnier was staying with a friend.
Previous witnesses have testified Garnier and Campbell met at the downtown Halifax Alehouse early that morning before leaving at around 3:30 a.m.
Crown attorney Carla Ball said in her opening statement Tuesday that the case is "about a man who loses control."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- U.S. firm helps spot online threat against Calgary high school
- Two men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in prison face sentencing
- Robust winds knock out power to thousands in parts of Atlantic Canada
- Trial sees photos of suspected blood where off-duty cop was allegedly killed
- Pair sentenced to 9 years in toddler scalding death