Trial of aides accused of deleting gas-plant emails finally set to start
David Livingston (centre), chief of staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, arrives at court in Toronto with his lawyer Brian Gover (right) on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 7:05AM EDT
TORONTO -- The so-called gas-plants trial of two former senior Ontario political aides is expected to finally get underway in earnest in Toronto today.
A computer forensics expert for the prosecution is slated to be the first witness.
The trial of David Livingston and Laura Miller was to have started a week ago, but wrangling over disclosure got in the way.
The senior aides to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty have pleaded not guilty to charges of breach of trust, mischief, and unlawful use of a computer.
The charges relate to the destruction of emails about McGuinty's decision to scrap two gas plants ahead of the 2011 provincial election.
Judge Timothy Lipson is presiding over what is expected to be a six-week trial in Ontario court.
