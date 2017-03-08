Wednesday was International Women’s Day and across the world, people marked the occasion. Protests were held in solidarity with women’s rights and organizers of the Women’s March called on women and girls to take the day off work and to avoid spending money in order to illustrate their economic and social impact.

Not surprisingly, stories about International Women’s Day were some of the most-popular on CTVNews.ca for much of the day.

Most-read:

PM Trudeau plays up feminist cred on International Women’s Day

Canada's feminist prime minister took full advantage of International Women's Day to remind his supporters of his much-emphasized commitment to gender equality.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off the day by announcing $650 million in funding for women's sexual and reproductive health rights around the world, following it with a noon-hour speech and Q and A with 338 women who came from across the country to see what it would be like to be an MP.

This was CTVNews.ca’s most-read story of the day, with people clicking on it from early in the morning to later in the evening. Most of the readers came from the United States.

The story was also popular on social media, with it reaching nearly 63,000 people by early evening. Many online were quick to congratulate the government for its support of women’s rights, but others also thought the money could be better spent.

Most-shared:

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's Facebook post celebrating men for Women's Day hits backlash

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau’s Facebook post urging women to celebrate men who promote gender equality on International Women’s Day sparked both backlash and support on social media.

After 24 hours the post had received thousands of “likes” and “loves,” and nearly 3,000 comments. But the top comment, with more than 5,000 “likes,” asked why men should be celebrated on International Women’s Day.

This story resonated with CTVNews.ca readers. It was popular all day and many people on social media were quick to share it.

The story was very divisive on Facebook. Some posters were very supportive of Gregoire Trudeau’s message, but there were also many who said she should have been celebrating women alone and not men.

Most-watched:

'It was like a wave': Trucker recalls moment high winds toppled his trailer on Burlington Skyway bridge

Ontario Provincial Police say high winds blew over a tractor-trailer crossing a notoriously gusty highway bridge in the Niagara region on Wednesday, forcing officers to halt traffic in both directions until the wind died down

People around the world were interested in watching the incredible video of a tractor trailer being dragged across a highway on the Burlington Skyway Bridge. Many were quick to share it as well.

By mid-day, the story began trending on CTVNews.ca and it quickly rose in popularity.

The hashtag Burlington Skyway also began trending on Twitter.