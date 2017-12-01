

An Alberta woman was overcome with emotion after learning that a long-lost family photo album has been safely recovered in Manitoba.

The album had been missing for 12 years when Michelle Mansell of Edmonton received a message on Facebook from a friend in Winnipeg, Linda Sango Russo, who had recognized Mansell and her family in a Facebook post by Nikita Rosky.

According to the Facebook post, Rosky’s mother estimates she found the album at least ten years ago, at a Sobey’s grocery store in northern Winnipeg. Rosky’s family tried to find the album’s owners, but had no luck.

The album’s recovery is especially meaningful, Mansell said, because it contains photos of her late husband who passed away four years ago.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t even know that I have those pictures anymore,” Mansell told CTV Winnipeg.

“Looking at those pictures and just knowing that my kids can look at them, and I know that they’re going to be really special for the kids to have these.”

Mansell told CTV Winnipeg that the discovery is like a “Christmas miracle.”

“Goosebumps all over! This is amazing!” Rosky wrote in response to Mansell identifying her family album on Facebook. “It was SO long ago . . . when we couldn’t find anyone back then, we stuck it in our games cupboard.”

Mansell says she’s grateful that Rosky’s family held onto the album for all these years.

