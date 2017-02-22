Travis Vader eligible for unescorted temporary absences next month
Travis Vader arrives at court in Edmonton on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Amber Bracken)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 2:28PM EST
EDMONTON - A man sentenced to life in prison last month for killing two missing Alberta seniors will be eligible for unescorted temporary absences on March 13.
Travis Vader was convicted on Jan. 25 of two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann, who disappeared in 2010 after leaving their Edmonton-area home to go camping in British Columbia.
The Parole Board of Canada says Vader has not applied for unescorted temporary absences and such applications can take about five months to process.
The board would consider sentencing comments made by the judge, a report from the Correctional Service of Canada and a review of Vader's criminal record.
The McCann family would also have the right to submit a statement to the parole board about how the crime has affected them.
Gary Sears, a parole board spokesman, says the main consideration in any parole application is public safety.
