

The Canadian Press





SQUAMISH, B.C. - Trails were closed in a mountain community north of Vancouver after a bear attacked a hiker.

The District of Squamish says in a Facebook post that a man and a woman were hiking in the Merrill Park area on Sunday afternoon when a female bear spotted them and charged.

The post says the bear was protecting her cub but the attack was unprovoked.

It also says the man received scratches, though his injuries are not serious.

The district says traps have been set up in the area.

The park and surrounding trails have been closed until further notice.

