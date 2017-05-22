Traps set, trails closed after bear attacks hiker near Squamish, B.C.
Buzz Henczel said in a Facebook post on Monday that he was attacked by a "momma bear" in the Garibaldi Highlands. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 3:37PM EDT
SQUAMISH, B.C. - Trails were closed in a mountain community north of Vancouver after a bear attacked a hiker.
The District of Squamish says in a Facebook post that a man and a woman were hiking in the Merrill Park area on Sunday afternoon when a female bear spotted them and charged.
The post says the bear was protecting her cub but the attack was unprovoked.
It also says the man received scratches, though his injuries are not serious.
The district says traps have been set up in the area.
The park and surrounding trails have been closed until further notice.
BEAR ATTACK! Well, that’s a first. Jasmine and I just got attacked by a momma bear in the Garibaldi Highlands on the...Posted by Buzz Henczel on Sunday, May 21, 2017
